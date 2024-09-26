Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

National accountancy and business advisory firm MHA has recruited 50 new trainees and apprentices across its five North West offices as part of its 2024 cohort, including 19 at its Preston office.

The record North West number is an increase on last year’s 48 and is the first intake since MHA’s merger with MHA Moore and Smalley in April.

A total of 214 trainees joined MHA across the UK this year, including 186 who joined this month.

A total of 214 trainees joined MHA across the UK this year, including 186 who joined this month. | nw

The North West recruits include university, college and sixth form graduates who will join a range of MHA teams including tax, audit and accounts. Each new staff member will be mentored by a senior colleague and receive a bespoke development plan to support their progression within the firm.

Graham Gordon, regional chair, MHA said: “A key reason for the merger between MHA and MHA Moore and Smalley was the cultural alignment between the companies. A vital part of this is our people first commitment to developing talent and giving people opportunities, as well as the best possible environment to progress through the firm.

“We have once again recruited a record number of trainees in the North West, a signal of the intent to continue this commitment. Many of our recruits from previous years now hold senior positions within MHA and I’m looking forward to seeing this year’s cohort progress with the support of their peers and a high-quality, modern working environment.

MHA is the 13th largest accountancy group in the UK, with over 1,750 staff in 122 partners across 22 UK offices. The organisation’s five North West offices are in Preston, Liverpool, Manchester, Lancaster and Kendal.

This year’s intake also includes 14 new members in Manchester, 10 in Liverpool, five in Lancaster and two in Kendal.

Applications are now open for MHA’s Class of ’25. For more information and to view the nationwide trainee positions, visit here.