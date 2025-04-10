Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A mum has said she will be forever grateful to a kind-hearted stranger who helped save her two-year-old son from choking on a chip.

Sarah Watters, 31, from Accrington, had been out enjoying a family meal yesterday evening at Sycamore Farm, Liverpool Road, in Burnley with her son Huxley and daughter Arabella, 4, when the frightening ordeal happened.

Sarah Watters, 31, from Accrington, pictured with her two-year-old son Huxley. | Sarah Watters

She said: “Me and my family went out for tea at Sycamore Farm in Burnley Sycamore Farm - Farmhouse Inns, Liverpool Road, Burnley, when my son started choking on a chip.

“I straight away started with the pats on his back which wasn’t working so panic stations set in and I just started screaming!

“Two guys and a woman from another table ran straight to us. A man grabbed Huxley from me without any hesitation and started the Heimlich maneuver on him.

“At first it wasn’t working, Huxley couldn’t breathe and his face was turning colour. He was all floppy and he wasn’t making a sound.

“Everyone was crying and just shouting giving advice to try help him.

“After what felt like a lifetime, Huxley grunted and started crying - we then knew whatever was stuck had come up.”

She added: “The incident happened between 7pm and 8pm.

“We were sat outside the children’s play area and no staff were present when this happened.

“They were made aware afterwards and offered Huxley a free ice cream.”

Posting on their social media feed, a spokesperson for Sycamore Farm said today:

“We’ve just seen the post that’s gone viral about a little boy choking and a wonderful couple came to his rescue and saved his life! How amazing!

“The mother of the little boy would like to thank you properly, and we would like to invite you back on us! Please message us.”

The frightening ordeal happened at Sycamore Farm in Burnley yesterday evening. | Tripadvisor

Sarah posted her ‘worst experience of her life’ on social media in the hope that the post would reach her heroic guardian angel.

Adding that the outcome could have taken a different turn, Sarah said: “He choked on a chip, it got lodged in his throat it really was a touch and go moment.

“The guy for sure saved Huxley’s life. If he hadn’t have taken over and helped me then we really would be in a different situation right now!

“I didn’t know these people and they didn’t know me but they still without hesitation helped me right away when they heard my screams.

Thankfully, Huxley has been checked out at A&E in Blackburn and been given the all clear.

Sarah has since been in touch with the the kind-hearted strangers named Tom Lee-Newton and his wife Sasha Louise.

Sarah added: “There was also another man who helping give advice too, he was called Aaron Alston.

“I would just like to say how grateful I am to everyone involved in saving Huxley. As a mother seeing your child in that situation is your worst nightmare. My whole world was crumbling around me.

“My son is the most loving, funny and a very intelligent little man. He’s a little wild flower and everyone who meets him fall in love with him right away. “

“They will always be known as Huxley’s heroes and I’ll forever be grateful to them.”