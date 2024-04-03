Preston North, Poulton-le-Fylde, Fleetwood & Thornton planning applications from last week awaiting a decision

Take a look at the planning applications submitted to Wyre Council last week (March 25-March 31).

By Aimee Seddon
Published 3rd Apr 2024, 14:02 BST

Across Wyre, 17 planning applications were validated last week, meaning the council had checked they were complete and included all relevant supporting information.

They include a new car wash centre, the constuction of seven new homes and the conversion of offices into flats amongst other applications.

Find out below where the plans were submitted for, what they involve and when the applications were submitted.

To find out more about the applications, visit the Wyre Planning System.

Wyre planning applications validated between March 25-31

Wyre planning applications validated between March 25-31

Application validated on Mar 25 for proposed conversion of existing domestic outbuilding to ancillary annex.

Ashcroft, Gubberford Lane, Scorton PR3 1BL

Application validated on Mar 25 for proposed conversion of existing domestic outbuilding to ancillary annex.

Application validated on Mar 25 for prior notification (under Class MA) for a change of use of upper floor offices (Use Class E) to to 2. no flats (Use Class C3)

St Georges Chambers, 2 St Georges Avenue, Thornton Cleveleys FY5 3NH

Application validated on Mar 25 for prior notification (under Class MA) for a change of use of upper floor offices (Use Class E) to to 2. no flats (Use Class C3)

Application validated on Mar 25 for proposed rear and side extension with front and rear dormers and front porch.

Glen Dene, Carr Lane, Stalmine FY6 0JJ

Application validated on Mar 25 for proposed rear and side extension with front and rear dormers and front porch.

