A Lancashire man has pleaded guilty to neglecting his 94-year-old mother who had dementia.

Graham Walsh, 74, had been caring for his mother following her release from a care home in 2017.

Lillian Walsh, who had dementia, started to deteriorate in the last few weeks of her life and Graham Walsh failed to alert medical professionals to her condition.

She died on March 17, 2019 while in hospital.

Alan Pope, Senior Crown Prosecutor for CPS North West, said: “Lillian Walsh must have suffered during the last weeks of her life, when her son, who had taken responsibility for her care, failed to care for her appropriately.

“Not only had he neglected her basic hygiene needs, but he had also failed to seek medical attention for her bedsores.

“Everyone involved in the case has been deeply saddened by the circumstances of Lillian’s death."

In 2017, Lillian Walsh was a resident at a care home following a period in hospital.

In January 2018, following a care meeting attended by her son, Graham Walsh, Lillian Walsh was discharged into the care of her son at their family home in Ramsbottom.

A hoist and other medical equipment were provided to Graham Walsh, and he was trained to use them.

Between January 2018 and March 2019, no social care assistance was arranged for Lillian, so she was not seen by social care or medical professionals.

On March 15, 2019, shortly before 6pm, Walsh called the emergency services reporting that he suspected his mother had broken her leg.

During the call he also mentioned that she had some pressure sores that he had been treating with cream.

When paramedics attended a short time later, Walsh told them he was Lillian’s carer.

He took them upstairs to Lillian’s bedroom where paramedics found Lillian in a state of undress, on a dirty mattress.

Walsh told them she had fallen out of bed, and he later noticed an abnormality in the position of her leg which was why he had called them to attend.

Lillian was taken to North Manchester General Hospital where medical staff noted a number of dirty dressings and bandages and significant abnormality in her left thigh, along with severe pressure sores on her back. Basic hygiene issues were also noted.

Medical staff were not satisfied with the explanations Walsh provided for his mother’s condition and contacted the police.

Despite the best efforts of hospital staff, Lilian died in hospital two days later, on the evening of March 17, 2019.

Walsh pleaded not guilty to two charges of ill-treating or neglecting a person who lacks capacity, and a trial was fixed for January 14, 2025.

During the trial at Manchester Crown Court, on January 21, Graham Walsh pleaded guilty to the two charges on the basis that in the final few weeks of her life, he had failed to take care of her basic hygiene appropriately and he should have called the emergency services earlier.

He will be sentenced on March 27, 2025.