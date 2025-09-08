A 90mph scooter and several illegal e-bikes were seized after a dramatic series of incidents on Lancashire’s roads.

In Fleetwood, officers were called to a crash after an e-bike rider pulled out of a side road into the path of a car travelling at around 40mph over the weekend.

The rider was thrown onto the bonnet and windscreen, but escaped serious injury.

He admitted fault at the scene, with three independent witnesses confirming the driver’s account.

The rider was reported for careless driving, having no licence and no insurance — and his e-bike was seized.

Minutes later, another e-bike rider was stopped after riding straight towards a police van.

His battery-powered bike, which could run solely on electric power, was uninsured and unlicensed, and was also confiscated.

Later the same evening, another e-scooter was taken off the road due to the rider having no licence or insurance.

In Hyndburn, officers seized two e-scooters last Thursday as part of Operation Centurion, a county-wide initiative tackling anti-social behaviour.

One of the scooters had been illegally modified and could reach speeds of up to 90mph.

Neighbourhood Inspector Mo Lorgat said: “The scooter we have seized could reach speeds of 90mph, and this poses an incredibly serious risk to the rider, other road users and pedestrians going about their daily business.

“Through Op Centurion, we will continue to address the issue of these illegally adapted bikes and scooters, and I would urge anyone who spots them to report it to us.”

Police say the confiscated vehicles are likely to be scrapped.

Residents are urged to report nuisance e-bikes, scooters or off-road motorbikes via lancashire-pcc.gov.uk/lancashire-tackling-asb, by calling 101, or anonymously through Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

Always dial 999 in an emergency.