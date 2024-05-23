Sporting their distinctive Derian green T-shirts, 120 people and 20 dogs walked the seven-miles across the bay to raise money for their local children’s hospice.

The determined walkers strode across sand and waded through water that was often up to their knees on the charity’s longest-running fundraiser – having being going for 28 years.

And together they raised an incredible £14,000 for the hospice that cares for over 400 children and their families each year.One group took on the challenge in memory of their friend’s baby, Ariya, who passed away in February this year.

Ariya’s mum, Natasha Leigh-ann Duong, 35, of Farington, Leyland, said: “I am so lucky and proud of my friends who took part in the walk to keep Ariya’s spirit alive.

“Ariya got to spend time with us in the Sunflower Room at Derian House after she passed away and the charity helped to create memories with hand and foot prints. We are still in contact and are supported by the hospice.

Derian House cares for more than 400 babies, children, young people and their families from across the North West, helping them to make the most of every moment.

"We loved the walk! It was wonderful weather, and amazing to see everyone together for an amazing cause."

All set for the off in memory of Ariya

120 people and 20 dogs walked the seven-miles across the bay