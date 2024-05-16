Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Two years of work has gone into this.

Lancashire residents have been granted their very own designated Bathing Water site, thanks to the Ribble Rivers Trust’s Safe to Splash campaign.

Following an extensive application and consultation process, Defra have this week announced the application recognising Edisford Bridge, Clitheroe, as a bathing water under the Bathing Water Regulations has been approved.

What difference does it make?

Going forward the site will now display public information about water quality and potential pollution during the bathing water season, which runs from May 15 to September 30, enabling everyone from paddlers to outdoor swimming enthusiasts to make informed decisions before they enter the water.

Additionally, the designation means that the site will be subject to regular monitoring during the bathing water season and, when water quality issues arise, the Environment Agency will take steps to identify the source of the problem and take action to resolve the issues. As part of this, the Government has also promised to quadruple the Environment Agency’s regulatory capacity, giving them the people power they need to patrol our rivers and carry out the inspections.

Defra has announced that Ribble Rivers Trust’s application to designate Edisford Bridge, Clitheroe, as a bathing water under the Bathing Water Regulations has been successful

How did this come about?

Throughout the past two summers, Ribble Rivers Trust worked to collect the data and evidence required for the Bathing Water application, including conducting surveys, collecting and analysing water samples, gathering photo evidence, and getting the backing of local businesses. Jack Spees, CEO of Ribble Rivers Trust said: “Edisford Bridge is a well-known and well-loved local greenspace that is enjoyed by thousands of paddlers and swimmers each year.

“Like many areas of the Ribble Catchment, there is room for improvements to our water quality. This designation will ensure that water quality is regularly monitored and ensure that polluters are obligated to reduce pollution upstream of Edisford Bridge. Consequently, this will also improve water quality at many other swimming spots, including the River Ribble at Brungerley Park.”

Last year, 96 per cent of bathing waters in England met minimum standards and 90 per cent of bathing waters in England were rated as ‘good’ or ‘excellent’, up from 76 per cent in 2010. In total, 27 sites were designated this year including Wallingford Beach on the River Thames in Berkshire, several spots on Coniston Water and one on Derwent Water in Cumbria.