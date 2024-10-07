63 incredibly sweet pictures of new primary school starters across Leyland and Chorley

Vanessa Sims
By Vanessa Sims

Editor Lancashire Post and Blackpool Gazette

Published 4th Oct 2024, 21:23 GMT
Updated 7th Oct 2024, 15:45 GMT

September was a daunting time for hundreds of Lancashire children as they started school for the first time.

To mark the momentous occasion of starting school for the first time the Lancashire Post has created a special picture gallery.

Check out the incredibly sweet pictures of youngsters across Leyland and Chorley.

Throughout this months we will br bringing galleries from other parts of the county including Preston, Lancaster, Morecambe and Blackpool.

New primary school starters at Withnell Fold Primary School

1. New primary school starters at Withnell Fold Primary School

New primary school starters at Withnell Fold Primary School | nw Photo: nw

New primary school starters at Withnell St Josephs

2. New primary school starters at Withnell St Josephs

New primary school starters at Withnell St Josephs | nw Photo: nw

New starters at Whittle-Le-Woods Primary School

3. New starters at Whittle-Le-Woods Primary School

New starters at Whittle-Le-Woods Primary School | nw Photo: nw

New starters at Westwood Primary School

4. New starters at Westwood Primary School

New starters at Westwood Primary School | nw Photo: nw

