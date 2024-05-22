6-month-old from Preston who ‘loved In The Night Garden’ sadly died after being found by mother not breathing
An inquest into the death of a 6-month-old baby from Preston heard the child was found unresponsive after sleeping before passing away in hospital.
Tyrese Izayah Glenn, who was born on September 16 2022, was said to be a healthy baby yet had experienced some breathing issues.
In October 2022, Tyrese was admitted into the Royal Preston Hospital to treat Bronchiolitis but no overnight stay was needed.
Tyrese’s mother, Delores Glenn, who was present at the inquest in Preston Coroner’s Court spoke about how February 20 2023 was like any normal day for her and her son.
She said: “In the morning, Tyrese had his usual breakfast and then we went on our day like usual and I had a few appointments to attend to.
“Later on in the day, I made him some dinner to eat but he didn’t want it. I just chalked this up to him teething which he was going through a lot at the time.
“I put on ‘In The Night Garden’ which he loved to watch and it would normally put him to sleep.
“He was on the couch next to me and I didn’t plan on falling asleep but I dozed off for about an hour or so.
“When I woke up I picked him up from the couch and he was dead.”
Delores then rushed next door where neighbours called 999 and began desperately performing CPR on Tyrese.
The North West ambulance service arrived at 21 Pump Street at 6:25pm where they then took Tyrese to the Royal Preston Hospital in a bid to save his life.
Sadly, attempts to resuscitate the baby were unsuccessful and Tyrese was pronounced dead at 7:32pm.
Following multiple studies, an autopsy and a post-mortem, pathologists Dr. Armour and Dr. Hurell came to the conclusion that the medical cause of death should be noted as unascertained.
This was due to the fact that ‘overlaying’ could have been a possible cause of death yet the lack of blood from Tyrese’s mouth, nose and in his lungs meant that there wasn’t enough evidence to support this.
The doctors also couldn’t name the cause as Sudden Infant Death Syndrome as this can only be confirmed if everything else has been ruled out.
Area Coroner for Lancashire, Chris Long recorded his verdict on the case where he said: “Tyrese Izayah Glenn died at the Royal Preston Hospital on February 20 2023 after being found unresponsive by his mother.
“I am not persuaded with overlaying being the definite cause of death and I would agree with the medical cause of death which is to be ascertained.
Addressing an emotional Delores in the courtroom, coroner Chris Long said: “I’d just live to offer my condolences and I’m just so dreadfully sorry this has happened.”
