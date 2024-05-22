Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A two-month-old baby girl tragically passed away in her sleep after her mother woke to find her unresponsive, an inquest has heard.

Princess Jazmine Elizabeth Hussain was born on January 11 2023 at the Royal Preston Hospital and was said to be fit and healthy at birth.

The coroner sitting at Preston Coroner’s Court heard parents Louise Tickle and Malik Hussain had noted that Princess had started to develop a cough on February 15 where she was taken into hospital for check ups.

However, despite early concern, Princess was prescribed some medication which led to her cough alleviating.

April 3 was like any normal day for the family as Princess, along with her seven other siblings, had been doing their usual activities.

Both Malik and Louise had cited Princess as being well so decided to go to bed early where their baby daughter was placed in between them as they slept.

The inquest into Princess’s death took place at Preston Coroners Court.

In a statement read at an inquest in Preston Coroner’s Court, Louise said: “That Monday was like any normal day, we went about our day in the morning and then changed Princess for bed to get an early night.

“I stayed up watching television whilst Malik, Princess and our three-year-old Ryder all went to sleep in the bed. “At around 11pm Princess woke up so I tried to bottle-feed her but she wouldn’t take it so we fell back asleep.”

“Then at 6am, I put my hand on Princess’s chest and couldn't feel anything, I jumped out of bed, panicked, switched on the lights and woke up Malik who desperately started doing CPR.”

Emergency services were called to the family home Woodfield in Clayton Brook and police and an ambulance arrived at the property at 7:42am.

Paramedics then took over from Malik in performing CPR on Princess before taking her to Royal Preston Hospital.

Sadly, despite the best efforts of medics, little Princess passed away.

Two doctors performed a post-mortem, where both Dr. Armour and Dr. Hurrell considered ‘overlaying’ due to her sleeping in a face down position as possible cause of death but this was dismissed as the baby showed no signs of bleeding from the nose of mouth.

In a statement read to the court, Dr. Hurrell said: “Princess was a two month old baby who was well in health and there were no risks of harm.

“After looking at the autopsy and multiple studies I would have to say that the cause of death should be noted as being unascertained.”

Recording his conclusion to the court, Area Coroner for Lancashire, Chris Long said: “Carefully considering the evidence, Princess Jazmine Elizabeth Hussain died on April 4 2023.

“Despite a few coughs it was clear that there were no significant health issues and there was no evidence of risk in care.

“While a natural cause of death can’t be ruled out, it is impossible for me to determine the correct cause so I conclude that the medical cause of death can be correctly viewed as unascertained.