A homecare provider has opened a new branch in Preston and hopes to recruit up to 50 new staff in 2024.

Westmorland Homecare’s Preston branch, based at 6 Chapel Street in the city, covers Preston, Fulwood, Penwortham, Kirkham, Bamber Bridge, Walton-le-Dale, Longton, North Leyland, Ribbleton, Lea and Longridge.

“There are currently four members of staff, including two homecare assistants but as business grows we shall be looking to recruit between 30 and 50 extra members of staff during 2024,” said Russell Crossley, a director of Westmorland Homecare.

“There is a huge demand for care now but that demand is going to be even greater in future bearing in mind the growth in the number of elderly people and their needing care in their own homes.”

Mr Crossley said statistics showed there would be more than a 40 per cent growth in the number of people aged 65-79 over the next 20 year, with that percentage rising to more than 70 per cent for the 80-89 years bracket and 169 per cent for those aged between 90 and 94.

Westmorland Homecare provides hundreds of hours of care each week to enable vulnerable and often frail people over the age of 18 to live independently in their own home.

Its services include home care, such as help with housekeeping and meal preparation, and personal care, such as help with medication, dressing, bathing and living their life to the full.

Pictured at Westmorland Homecare's new Preston branch are, from left, Charlotte Cooper, Registered Manager Tracey Redwood and Lisa Fisher

The new branch reflects the continued growth of Westmorland Homecare Limited, which was founded in 2017 by Doctors Josh Macaulay and Chris Moss and director Russell Crossley. Both doctors had experience of caring for people in their NHS roles as an A&E doctor and anaesthetist. Russell’s specialities are in business but he also has a lifetime of experience in care.

The company now has branches at South Lakeland, Fylde and Wyre; Preston; and Lancaster and Morecambe.

“The Preston branch has the same ethos as the rest of the company,” said Mr Crossley. “We believe that every individual should be free to remain in their home as long as they wish and should continue to be as active and independent as possible and to have rich and fulfilling lives.

“We put excellent care and support at the heart of everything we do with clients and also with our staff. Westmorland Homecare accomplishes this by paying our staff the best rates and by providing continuity of care and professionalism.”

He said all clients benefited from continuity of care by having the same pro-active homecare assistants visiting them at home and times of visits remained consistent.

The registered care manager at the Preston branch is Tracey Redwood, who started work for the company as a homecare assistant at its Poulton, Fylde and Wyre branch, before becoming a team leader, co-ordinator and a senior co-ordinator there before taking on the registered manager role at Preston.

“We are currently looking to accept new client care packages. The packages that we provide are tailored and we can offer services such as help around the home, supporting with medication, meal preparation to assisting with complex care,” said Mr Crossley.

The Preston branch plans to hold an open event for everyone in the community to get to know the staff and the services offered. A separate similar event is also likely for local health and social care professionals.