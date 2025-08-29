48 magnificient pictures of the 2025 Blackpool Illumination Switch On party 2025 with Olly Murs

Vanessa Sims
Vanessa Sims

Metro Group Editor

Published 29th Aug 2025
Updated 29th Aug 2025, 20:22 BST

Thousands of people are packed onto Blackpool Promenade to enjoy the 2025 switch on party.

Music fans are enjoying a free gig with performances from Toploader and X Factor favourite Lousia Johnson setting the tone for Olly Murs.

Even the sun has popped out from behind the clouds to brighten up the evening.

As the atmosphere heats up check out our gallery of pictures and see if you can spot anyone you know in the crowd.

Crowds enjoying Toploader at Blackpool Illuminations Switch On party 2025

Crowds enjoying Toploader at Blackpool Illuminations Switch On party 2025 | nw Photo: nw

Crowds gathering for the 2025 Blackpool Illuminations Switch On party on the Comedy Carpet

Crowds gathering for the 2025 Blackpool Illuminations Switch On party on the Comedy Carpet | NW Photo: NW

Crowds gathering for the 2025 Blackpool Illuminations Switch On party on the Comedy Carpet

Crowds gathering for the 2025 Blackpool Illuminations Switch On party on the Comedy Carpet | nw Photo: nw

Crowds gathering for the 2025 Blackpool Illuminations Switch On party on the Comedy Carpet

Crowds gathering for the 2025 Blackpool Illuminations Switch On party on the Comedy Carpet | nw Photo: nw

