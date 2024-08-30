Britain’s Got Talent winner Sydnie Christmas, ex-Pussycat Doll Kimberley Wyatt and Ella Henderson have been entertaining the crowds on the Tower Headlands in Blackpool.
Thousands have turned out out to join the party and are eagerly waiting to see Spice Girl Mel B flick the switch for 2024.
Here are some of our amazing highlights of the show so far...
