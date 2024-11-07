3,000 people attend annual funfair and fireworks event at Accrington Stanley's Wham Stadium
The annual event, which was taking place at the Wham Stadium for the seventh year, was a sell out.
Before the spectacular fireworks display got underway, visitors enjoyed the John Collins Funfair, with a range of rides and stalls on offer, including bumper cars, hook-a-duck, the extremely popular Miami ride and many more.
Sponsored by Hyndburn Borough Council, Sunday’s event got underway at 5pm, with the fireworks display taking place at 7:45pm.
Warren Eastham, Commercial Director at Accrington Stanley, said: "We have had another fantastic night at the Wham Stadium for the funfair and fireworks, and it has been a total sell out!
"It has been great to bring all the community together and to see so many people enjoying themselves."
Cllr Kimberley Whitehead, Portfolio Holder for Culture, Heritage and Arts at Hyndburn Borough Council, said: "What a night and what an amazing community turnout. There was a full house at the Wham Stadium, and we are proud to have sponsored one of the most popular events of the year here in Hyndburn."