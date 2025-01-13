Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A 30-year-old has man died following a collision involving a car and two HGV’s on the M6.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Lancashire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The major crash involving a pedestrian, an Audi A8, and two Scania HGVs brought traffic to a standstill yesterday afternoon in the Hunger Hill area, between Junction 27 (Standish) and Junction 28 (Leyland).

Both Northbound and Southbound lanes on the M6 had been closed for some time from 3pm.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Updating the public, Lancashire Police sadly confirmed a man in his 30s had died and are appealing for information.

A 30-year-old man was sadly killed following an M6 crash involving a car and two HGVs. | Google

A spokesperson for the force said: “We have a very sad update to bring you this morning, after the M6 was closed yesterday afternoon.

“A man has died following the collision, and we’re appealing for any information or footage that could assist our enquiries.

“We received reports of the collision, between a pedestrian, an Audi A8, and two Scania HGVs, in the Hunger Hill area, between Junction 27 (Standish) and Junction 28 (Leyland), just after 3pm yesterday (12th January).

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Despite the best efforts of the emergency services, the pedestrian, a man in his 30s, was pronounced dead at the scene.”

Read More Motorists advised to avoid M61 as crash causes substantial hydraulic spillage closes two lanes

They added: “Our thoughts are with his loved ones, who are being supported by specially trained Family Liaison Officers at this incredibly distressing time.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Anyone who witnessed the incident or may have dashcam footage between J27 and J28, between 2:45pm and 3:05pm is asked to contact police.

You can police on 101 quoting log 0638 of 12th January or by emailing our Serious Collision Investigation Unit at [email protected].