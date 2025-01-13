30-year-old man killed after M6 crash involving a car and two HGVs
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
The major crash involving a pedestrian, an Audi A8, and two Scania HGVs brought traffic to a standstill yesterday afternoon in the Hunger Hill area, between Junction 27 (Standish) and Junction 28 (Leyland).
Both Northbound and Southbound lanes on the M6 had been closed for some time from 3pm.
Updating the public, Lancashire Police sadly confirmed a man in his 30s had died and are appealing for information.
A spokesperson for the force said: “We have a very sad update to bring you this morning, after the M6 was closed yesterday afternoon.
“A man has died following the collision, and we’re appealing for any information or footage that could assist our enquiries.
“We received reports of the collision, between a pedestrian, an Audi A8, and two Scania HGVs, in the Hunger Hill area, between Junction 27 (Standish) and Junction 28 (Leyland), just after 3pm yesterday (12th January).
“Despite the best efforts of the emergency services, the pedestrian, a man in his 30s, was pronounced dead at the scene.”
Join our new WhatsApp Community to get the latest news and top stories from across Lancashire directly to your phone
join our new WhatsApp Community to get the latest news and top stories from across Lancashire directly to your phone
They added: “Our thoughts are with his loved ones, who are being supported by specially trained Family Liaison Officers at this incredibly distressing time.”
Get a bespoke headline round-up, as well as breaking updates, when you sign up to the The Lancashire Post’s free emails
Anyone who witnessed the incident or may have dashcam footage between J27 and J28, between 2:45pm and 3:05pm is asked to contact police.
You can police on 101 quoting log 0638 of 12th January or by emailing our Serious Collision Investigation Unit at [email protected].
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.