Motorists advised to avoid M61 as crash causes substantial hydraulic spillage closes two lanes
A 'substantial' spillage following a crash is causing long delays on the M61.
Emergency crews are at the scene on the southbound carriageway between J4 for Westhoughton and J3 for Kearsley.
Two lanes have been closed following the crash while emergency resurfacing works take place.
National Highways North West said the works are scheduled to take place 'later today'. Drivers are now facing 30-minute queues with congestion back to near J6 for Middlebrook.
More to follow.
