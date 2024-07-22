Crowds gathered in Avenham Park on Sunday for ‘The Most Wuthering Heights Day Ever’ - a charity event organised by local Kate Bush fans Helen Frost and Lou Hoole.

The idea is to fling yourself about in wild abandon and embrace something joyous by re-enacting the iconic dance from the 1978 music video.

It was first started in 2023 and proved extremely popular, with more than 300 tickets sold.

Hundreds gathered for this year’s event, raising money for Lancashire Mind and Preston Domestic Violence Service.

Take a look at some our best pictures from the occasion:

