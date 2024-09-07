28 fantastic pictures of the crowd enjoying day 1 on Radio 2 in the Park in Preston 2024

Thousands of people are set to enjoy BBC Radio 2 in the Park this weekend.

The festival got underway in Preston’s Moor Park last night with DJ sets from Vernon Kay, Rylan, DJ Spoony and Sara Cox.

Lancashire Post photographer Russ Walker caught some amazing shots of the crowds enjoying the music as the sun went down over the city.

Today, thousands more people from across Lancashire are expected to descend on the event to see headliners Sting, Sugarbabes, Snow Patrol, Criag David, Kim Wilde, Pixie Lott, Shaznay Lewis and Travis.

Tomorrow music fans will hear from Pet Shop Boys, Manic Street Preachers, Sister Sledge (feat. Kathy Sledge), Paul Heaton, Gabrielle, Delta Goodrem and Haircut 100.

Amazing pictures of the crowds at the opening night of Radio 2 in the Park in Preston

