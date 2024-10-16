Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

More than 240 jobs have been saved at textile firm Plumbs, which has been bought out of administration.

After 60 years of operating as the UK’s leading provider of sofa covers, reupholstery and curtains, the Plumbs brand has been bought out of administration in a family restructure.

What’s happened?

First started on a market stall in Lancashire, Plumbs has been a household name in Lancashire textiles and interiors for many years. Now a fourth-generation family business, the company has been facing challenging market circumstances and a rapid increase in manufacturing costs, which led them to enter administration.

A statement issued today said: “This family restructure and investment will streamline the company ownership to those actively involved in its day-to-day operation and development. It offers the Plumbs brand an opportunity to continue as the only national provider of made-to-measure sofa covers, and reupholstery, in addition to offering bespoke curtains, whilst retaining their UK-wide team and supporting traditional craft skills within British manufacturing.”

Brookhouse Mill, Old Lancaster Lane

Jobs

Plumbs, based in Brook House Mill, Old Lancaster Lane, employs over 240 staff in Lancashire, with further satellite workshops in Redhill, Thetford and Dover. With the exception of two employees at a small transport hub, all staff will keep their jobs as the company moves forward. In addition to this, Plumbs also works with 80 sales consultants and a network of independent upholsterers across the UK, all of whom Plumbs look to continue working with.

Sarah Page, Managing Director of Plumbs, expressed her optimism for the company’s future, stating: “Here at Plumbs, we’re specialists in renewal, and now is the time to turn this lens on ourselves. This marks the start of a new chapter for the next generation of our family, who remain committed to the promises of outstanding quality and friendly service that the company was founded on. I’m delighted to be retaining our skilled team and continuing to champion British manufacturing and sustainable solutions in the furniture industry.”

What about orders?

Plumbs will be continuing to produce all orders taken to date, and no customers will face a loss of monies paid as a result of the ownership change. Answers to questions any customer may have about the progression of their order can be found on the Plumbs website (www.plumbs.co.uk) and a dedicated customer service team has been established to assist with further customer queries.