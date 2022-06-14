Plumbs has created a new showroom at its Brookhouse Mill site in Preston dedicated to its new Fable and Plumb range.

Launched in November 2021, Fable and Plumb represents the 60-year-old sofa cover, reupholstery and curtains supplier’s first major move into sofa sales.

Its range of solid wood sofas and chairs, hand-made in the UK, come in a range of 18 frames that can be styled individually by customers on the fully interactive website or selected instore with help from the team.

Inside the new showroom at Plumbs for its Fable and Plumb furniture range

With a range of over 250 removeable, washable fabric options, three seat filling options and five leg colour options, combined with the ability for customers to mix and match, Fable and Plumb now has one of the widest ranges of custom design options of any major sofa manufacturer and retailer in the UK.

Plumbs managing director Sarah Page said: “The aim of Fable and Plumb is to provide sofas that are built to last a lifetime in every possible sense.

“Customers can trust in the washability of our wide range of fabrics to provide peace of mind that our sofas and chairs will stand up to whatever life throws at them.

Inside the new showroom for Fable and Plumb

“The ability to replace fabrics on the same frame is not only a great lifestyle choice but also reflects the global movement away from high-waste consumerism and an emphasis on environmentally-conscious purchasing decisions in products that have a long lifetime of use.

“All our sofa models are named after literary characters and authors, and the Fable and Plumb brand name itself reflects how our sofas and chairs can be part of your life’s ongoing story, while drawing upon the rich heritage of the original Plumbs brand.

“Built to last through the journey of family life, the key target audience is families, who want both to live sustainably and also to have the flexibility to refresh and enliven their homes throughout their lives.

“This investment shows our commitment to the move into sofa manufacturing, offering a more sustainable product with washable fabric options to ensure the sofa has a long lifetime of use. The showroom will capture some of those design options and allow customers to get even more of a feel for the range.”