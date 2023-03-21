Hit the shops: 20 nostalgic pictures showing Preston's Orchard Street from the 1930s all the way to up the 00s
We’ve dug deep into the archives to find this collection of images showing Preston’s Orchard Street from the 1930s right up to the 00s.
While many older commercial buildings stand on original medieval building plots in the centre of Preston, the Victorians added the Covered Market, Market Street, Miller Arcade, and Orchard Street. The name of the street came from what stood close by – Chadwick’s Orchard. Nowadays it is a bustling street scene with shoppers moving up it towards the Covered Market and down to Friargate and St George’s Shopping Centre. In these images you can see how the area developed over the years – from the 1930s all the way to to the end of the 00s. READ MORE: Take a look at the ever-changing Church Street through the years. IN CASE YOU MISSED IT: Scenes of dereliction and demolition in Preston. MORE MEMORIES: Last of the old-school boozers left in Preston
