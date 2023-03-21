News you can trust since 1886
BREAKING
Hit the shops: 20 nostalgic pictures showing Preston's Orchard Street from the 1930s all the way to up the 00s

We’ve dug deep into the archives to find this collection of images showing Preston’s Orchard Street from the 1930s right up to the 00s.

By Naomi Moon
Published 21st Mar 2023, 09:38 GMT
Updated 21st Mar 2023, 09:47 GMT

While many older commercial buildings stand on original medieval building plots in the centre of Preston, the Victorians added the Covered Market, Market Street, Miller Arcade, and Orchard Street. The name of the street came from what stood close by – Chadwick’s Orchard. Nowadays it is a bustling street scene with shoppers moving up it towards the Covered Market and down to Friargate and St George’s Shopping Centre. In these images you can see how the area developed over the years – from the 1930s all the way to to the end of the 00s. READ MORE: Take a look at the ever-changing Church Street through the years. IN CASE YOU MISSED IT: Scenes of dereliction and demolition in Preston. MORE MEMORIES: Last of the old-school boozers left in Preston

Goodwin Bros umbrella shop, Orchard Street, Preston, taken around 1975. It's hard to make out in this image, but above the main shop sign is the saying 'We Shall Have Rain' - a line taken from old weather folklore: If it rains on St. Swithin's Day [15 July] then we shall have rain for forty days

1. Orchard Street

Goodwin Bros umbrella shop, Orchard Street, Preston, taken around 1975. It's hard to make out in this image, but above the main shop sign is the saying 'We Shall Have Rain' - a line taken from old weather folklore: If it rains on St. Swithin's Day [15 July] then we shall have rain for forty days Photo: Preston Digital Archive

In 1935, when this image was taken, you can see that cars were free to drive up and down Orchard Street, and park. There was a good mix of shops which attracted plenty of shoppers

2. Orchard Street

In 1935, when this image was taken, you can see that cars were free to drive up and down Orchard Street, and park. There was a good mix of shops which attracted plenty of shoppers Photo: Archive

Orchard Street in Preston packed with Christmas shoppers back in 2008

3. Orchard Street

Orchard Street in Preston packed with Christmas shoppers back in 2008 Photo: Donna Clifford

The shop window of Steve and Sue Jones' cheese shop in Orchard Street, Preston back in1972

4. Orchard Street

The shop window of Steve and Sue Jones' cheese shop in Orchard Street, Preston back in1972 Photo: Submit

