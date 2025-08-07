23 epic pictures of Kendal Calling as festival celebrates 20 years of music and fun

Over four days, the fields of Lowther Deer Park near Penrith were filled with sunshine and joy.

Festivalgoers partied in style together, and from Calling Out to Parklands, Woodlands to Desert Island Disco and Roots to Main Stage, the atmosphere was electric, the music unforgettable and the artists simply spellbinding.

The festival is already gearing up for next year, when it will return to Lowther Deer Park from July30 to August 2- fans are urged to book tickets now to avoid missing out.

Fans of all ages came together for a weekend of magic, with headline sets from Courteeners, The Prodigy and Fatboy Slim, plus a high-energy Thursday night kickoff from Kaiser Chiefs that set the tone for the weekend ahead.

From singalong chaos to disco glitter and breakout brilliance, Kendal once again proved itself as the beating heart of the northern UK festival scene, blending nostalgia with the next generation to deliver a landmark year.

Those who snapped up a Thursday ticket kicked off the festival in style, with a riotous headline set from indie legends Kaiser Chiefs that had the crowd roaring every word.

Earlier in the evening, Sophie Ellis-Bextor turned the fields into a disco dream with glittering pop bangers, while Manchester upcomers Corella brought big energy to the main stage.

Friday night was a blast of indie anthems as Courteeners returned to the main stage for a headline set. Earlier in the day, The Wombats kept the momentum going with a set bursting with festival favourites and The K’s sent the crowd into overdrive with a high-energy set and the surprise announcement that their latest album ‘Pretty On The Internet’ had hit #1.

Over at the Parklands stage, Pixie Lott brought the pop classics, before Daniel Bedingfield dialled things up with a hit-fuelled headline performance. Dick and Dom also returned for another unmissable DJ set.

On the Calling Out stage, rising stars from Wigan, The Lilacs and IST IST delivered electric performances alongside a knockout set from The Big Moon, proving once again that Kendal is the place to discover the newest artists in music.

Eat, Sleep, Rave Repeat was the order of the day on Saturday as Fatboy Slim unleashed a genre-defying masterclass, spinning decades of iconic anthems and dancefloor gold, which lit up Lowther Deer Park.

Kendal favourites The Lottery Winners returned for an incredible 15th year, a crowning glory moment and a major milestone as they made their long-awaited debut on the main stage.

Tim Peaks Diner surprised with a secret set from The Royston Club after their main stage performance, offering fans an intimate follow-up to their earlier set. Earlier in the day, main stage acts like Nina Nesbitt, The Pigeon Detectives, The Royston Club, and Reverend & The Makers brought a fantastic energy to the main stage.

Sunday opened with The Lancashire Hotpots. The Kendal Calling veterans kicked off the day with a lively performance under clear blue skies. Adding a twist of comedy to the afternoon, John Bishop stepped up at the last minute to take over from Jason Manford, delivering a laugh-filled main stage as the sun beamed down over the festival.

Elsewhere, the Calling Out stage continued its legacy of spotlighting the best in new talent, featuring standout performances from The Clause, Polly Money, Overpass, Master Peace, Divorce, and Alfie Templeman. Liverpool legends Red Rum Club surprised fans with a secret set at Parklands, with Maxïmo Park delighting with a surprise performance at Tim Peaks.

The festival wrapped up its 20th year with The Prodigy closing the birthday party in fashion, delivering a legendary set that perfectly celebrated two decades of Kendal Calling.

As the sun set on Kendal Calling’s 20th anniversary, it was clear this milestone year had delivered something truly special. From historic headline sets to surprise moments, rising stars and muddy dancefloors, the weekend was a full-bodied celebration of everything that makes Kendal magic, its sense of community, its wild northern spirit, and its unwavering love for live music. Over two decades, the festival has grown from a small gathering into one of the UK’s most cherished festivals and if this year proved anything, it’s that the heart of Kendal Calling beats stronger than ever.

Set in the stunning surroundings of Lowther Deer Park in the Lake District, Kendal Calling will return next year on July 31– 3 August 2026.

For tickets visit the Kendal Calling website here.

