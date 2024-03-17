Amateur photographers are spoilt for choice when it comes to picturesque landmarks around Lancashire.
From lighthouses, towers and churches, to our fantastic parks, there are plenty of beauty spots to visit within the county.
Thanks to members of our Lancashire Post Camera Club, we can bring you a selection of our favourite landmarks.
1. The M6 captured by Lancashire Post Camera Club member M and M Photography
The M6 captured by Lancashire Post Camera Club member M and M Photography Photo: The M6 captured by Lancashire Post Camera Club member M and M Photography
2. Aurora Borealis captured at Jubilee Tower in Lancaster. Credit: MandM Photography
Aurora Borealis captured at Jubilee Tower in Lancaster. Credit: MandM Photography Photo: MandM Photography
3. St Patricks Chapel, Heysham. Credit: MandM Photography
St Patricks Chapel, Heysham. Credit: MandM Photography Photo: MandM Photography
4. St Batholomews Church in Chipping. Credit: Mary Fletcher
St Batholomews Church in Chipping. Credit: Mary Fletcher Photo: Mary Fletcher
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.