19-year-old man taken to hospital with injuries following crash in Ribbleton
Officers were called to a report of a collision between a Vauxhall Zafira and a bike, thought to be a white and blue trials-type bike, on Alder Road in Ribbleton, at around 12:40pm on Saturday (May 18).
A 19-year-old man has been taken to hospital with injuries.
A spokesperson for Preston Police said: “We’re appealing for witnesses to the collision, dashcam footage and CCTV.
“We’re also appealing for information on the whereabouts of the bike, thought to be a white and blue trials-type bike involved in the collision.
“Anyone with information can phone 101, quoting log 0632 of May 18.”
