19-year-old man taken to hospital with injuries following crash in Ribbleton

By Aimee Seddon
Published 21st May 2024, 10:31 BST
Lancashire Police are appealing for information following a collision in Ribbleton which left a teenager in need of hospitalisation.

Officers were called to a report of a collision between a Vauxhall Zafira and a bike, thought to be a white and blue trials-type bike, on Alder Road in Ribbleton, at around 12:40pm on Saturday (May 18).

A 19-year-old man has been taken to hospital with injuries.

Preston Police are appealing for information following a crash on Alder Road, Ribbleton

A spokesperson for Preston Police said: “We’re appealing for witnesses to the collision, dashcam footage and CCTV.

“We’re also appealing for information on the whereabouts of the bike, thought to be a white and blue trials-type bike involved in the collision.

“Anyone with information can phone 101, quoting log 0632 of May 18.”

