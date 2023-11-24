Finlay Cross-Adair was taken to hospital with serious injuries after his Seat car collided head on with a van on the A6.

An 18-year-old PNE player is back in the fold of the club after being in a serious crash on the A6.

Finlay Cross-Adair was taken to hospital with serious injuries after his Seat car collided head on with a van on the A6 at Bay Horse, near Lancaster, at around 5.10pm (Thursday, October 5).

The centre-forward, who signed his first professional contract with boyhood club PNE last December, was rescued from his wrecked car by firefighters who cut him free before he was rushed to Royal Preston Hospital.

Manager Ryan Lowe visited the youngster in hospital and has been impressed with Cross-Adair’s ongoing recovery.

Speaking to the Lancashire Post, Peter Ridsdale Preston North End Director said: "Yeah, he's good.

"He was sitting behind me at Blackburn, in the stand watching the game. He is on a program here with our physios and on his rehabilitation.

"He had very serious, internal injuries from the road crash which, again, needed two very serious operations. They have been, I am delighted to say, successful. He had a very bad knee injury, but luckily it didn't affect the bone. So, his knee is rebuilding itself, but he's now on a program, back with us.

"As I say, he was fit enough to be in the stand at Blackburn, watching the game. We are delighted, because that was touch and go.

"At the moment, it's getting him back to a situation where he can run around a football field - before he kicks a ball - never mind anything else. The good news is that he's back in and around it and the physios are working with him."

The 18-year-old, who was out on loan with Scottish side Annan Athletic, spent time in ICU and had successful surgery on his knee and wrist.

He has now been discharged from hospital and will continue his recovery at home and with his club.