17th century table from historical Lancashire house Mitton Hall could be yours

The original table from a 15th century Lancashire home could be yours....

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Lancashire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

UK auctioneers Woolley and Wallis are to offer a remarkable piece of Lancashire history, a six-leg oak refectory table from historic Mitton Hall, a 15th Century manor house standing high on the bank of the River Ribble, in the tiny hamlet of Mitton in Lancashire, UK.

The table dates from c. 1640 and is an impressive 434cm in length.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The auctioneers say its’ survival exemplifies the quality of craftsmanship and the regional style of the period.

Woolley and Wallis auctioneers are to offer the original 17th century refectory table from Mitton Hall. | Various

What is the history of this table?

Mitton Hall’s Great Hall, described by historian Rev. T.D. Whitaker as “one of the finest gothic rooms that I have ever seen in a private house,” remains the crowning glory of this historic estate.

Featuring exquisite oak panelling, a painted glass bay window, carved screens and a minstrel’s gallery, it’s original stone fireplace still exists to this day, alongside a 16th-century priest hole discovered in 1874.

In this Great Hall once stood The Mitton Hall Table, carved with Trough of Bowland motifs and family initials ‘IP’ over ‘MP.’

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The table bore witness to centuries of Lancashire life, including family gatherings, noble debates, feasts and lively games (an inscribed line at the right-hand end of the top, indicates former use as a shuffleboard, along with the indication of a catch box).

From Tudor dinners to Georgian house parties and wartime dances, the table embodies the enduring legacy of Mitton Hall, connecting past lives to the present.

The Mitton Hall Table detailing marriage initials ‘IP’ over ‘MP’ | Woolley & Wallis

Over the centuries this table would have hosted several eminent families, including the Catteralls, then the Sherbournes of Stoneyhurst, the Beaumonts and the Aspinalls of Standen Hall.

During the Second World War, the Hall was used to house the officers of the Third Field Training Regiment and dances were held in the upstairs ballroom.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In the latter part of the 20th Century the house ceased to be used as a private residence and was instead converted into a hotel and restaurant.

What has been said about the auction?

Woolley and Wallis Furniture specialist, Mark Yuan-Richards, commented: “The scale, craftsmanship and provenance of the Mitton Hall Table makes this a true rarity for collectors and an evocative reminder of the region’s heritage. We anticipate strong interest from collectors, historians and institutions alike.”

Read More The top 10 most popular Lancashire restaurants you need to try according to OpenTable

What are the full auction details?

The table will be offered in Woolley and Wallis ’ Furniture, Works of Art & Clocks & The Age of Oak’ sale on October 2 2025.

It has an estimate of £15,000-£20,000 and is lot 946.

The auction kicks off at 10am,

Viewing swill take place at the auctioneer’s Old Sarum Galleries, located at Unit 1B Castle Gate Business Park, Old Sarum SP4 6QX , between 10am and 4pm Friday September 26- Tuesday, September 30 and 9am-1pm on Wednesday, October 1.

To request a condition report please email [email protected] .

Live online bidding is available via the auctioneer’s own online bidding system .