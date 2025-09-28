The top 10 most popular Lancashire restaurants you need to try according to OpenTable

Aimee Seddon
By Aimee Seddon

Senior Reporter

Published 28th Sep 2025, 09:59 BST
Updated 28th Sep 2025, 10:40 BST

The most popular restaurants in Lancashire have been revealed by OpenTable.

Each month, the online reservation service OpenTable analyses nearly 500,000 new global diner reviews from the past month and lists the restaurants that have received the most bookings.

Their latest publication, on September 5, revealed he 10 most booked restaurants in Lancashire from the month before (August 2025).

In the following gallery we have listed these ten restaurants in order of their ratings (ascending) according to OpenTable and we’ve also included their top reviews.

1. Lancashire's most popular restaurants

Rated 4.6 stars by 531 people. Top review: "Lovely staff, gorgeous place and amazing food. Even brought out a free birthday plate without being asked. Our first time visit and we can’t wait to come back"

2. Ewe Restaurant and Bar in Westhoughton (10)

Rated 4.6 stars by 531 people. Top review: "Lovely staff, gorgeous place and amazing food. Even brought out a free birthday plate without being asked. Our first time visit and we can’t wait to come back" | Google Maps

Rated 4.7 stars by 764 people. Top review: "Great hotel - staff very friendly / food excellent value"

3. Blues Bar & Brasserie in Blackpool (9)

Rated 4.7 stars by 764 people. Top review: "Great hotel - staff very friendly / food excellent value" | Google Maps

Rated 4.8 stars by 79 people. Top review: "Amazing food and service as always fast becoming our favourite Sunday roast!"

4. The Prickly Pear in Lytham St Annes (8)

Rated 4.8 stars by 79 people. Top review: "Amazing food and service as always fast becoming our favourite Sunday roast!" | The Prickly Pear Photo: The Prickly Pear

