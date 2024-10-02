17-year-old girl killed and three others seriously injured after horror M65 crash
Police are appealing for witnesses to come forward after the crash also left three other teenagers seriously hurt in hospital.
Emergency services were called at just after 3.30am on Wednesday (October 2) after the collision involving a Seat Ibiza at Junction 9 eastbound on the M65 at Burnley.
Tragically a 17-year-old girl from Darwen, who was a passenger in the car, suffered multiple injuries and was sadly pronounced dead at hospital.
Three other teenagers, the driver a boy aged 17 and two girls aged 17 and 19, also from Darwen, also suffered serious injuries and are currently in hospital.
The motorway was closed for several hours police dealt with the incident but has now reopened.
Det Sgt Martin Wilcock, of the Road Policing Unit, said: “Very sadly a young girl has lost her life as a result of this collision and three other young people have been very badly injured and my thoughts are with the loved ones of all of those involved.
“Our investigation is ongoing into the circumstances, and I would appeal to anyone who either saw what happened or who has any dashcam or mobile footage to get in touch.”
Anyone who can help should call 101 quoting log 0123 of Wednesday, October 2 or you can email the Serious Collision Investigation Unit at [email protected].
