Live updates after fatal crash closes M65 in both directions near Burnley
The three-vehicle occurred between junctions 8 (Hapton) and 10 (Burnley Barracks) at shortly after 3.35am am on Wednesday.
- Collision occurs between junctions 8 and 10 at approximately 4am
- Heavy traffic building in the area
- Diversion put in place
Police confirm one person has died
Police were called to a three-vehicle collision at junction 9 shortly after 3.35am.
Emergency services attended and five people were taken to hospital with “serious injuries”.
Officers confirmed one person later died.
A spokesman for Lancashire Police said: “Our thoughts are with their loved ones at this incredibly distressing time, and they are being supported by officers.”
The motorway is anticipated to be “closed for some time”.
Severe traffic building in the area
Traffic maps show heavy congestion is building on surrounding roads due to the motorway closure.
Westbound diversion
Road users travelling westbound are advised to follow the Solid Diamond diversion symbol on road signs:
- Exit M65 junction 10
- At J10/A671 junction turn left onto the A671 southbound Cavalry Way
- At A671/A679 roundabout take third exit onto A679 Accrington Road
- At A679/Bentley Wood Way roundabout take second exit onto the A679 Accrington Road
- At A679/A56 junction continue straight through first roundabout
- At second roundabout take third exit to join A56 north
- At A56/M65 junction 8 take first exit and re-join M65
Eastbound diversion
Road users travelling eastbound are advised to follow the Hollow Circle diversion symbol on road signs:
- Leave M65 at junction 8
- At M65 junction 8 roundabout take the third exit onto the A56 southbound
- Leave the A56 at the A56/A679 junction
- At the A56/A679 eastern roundabout take the 1st exit onto the A679 eastbound Accrington Road
- At the A679/Bentley Wood Way Roundabout take the second exit onto the A679 Accrington Road
- At the A679/A671 roundabout take the first exit onto the A671 northbound Cavalry Way
- At the A671 M65 junction 10 roundabout take the second exit and re-join the M65
