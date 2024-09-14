17 play areas in Lancashire to try on a wet and miserable day this winter with your kids

Vanessa Sims
By Vanessa Sims

Editor Lancashire Post and Blackpool Gazette

Published 21st Apr 2024, 14:55 GMT
Updated 14th Sep 2024, 09:49 GMT

Looking for a place to entertain the kids on a wet and wind winter’s day? Here are some of the best play areas and activity centres in Lancashire.

From slippery slides to soft play areas, there really is an abundance of options to entertain children.

Lancashire is home to plenty of activity centres where parents can sit back and let their kids let loose.

We asked readers of the Lancashire Post where the best children's soft play and activity centres were and the response was overwhelming.

So here are 17 activity centres and play areas to take your children in Lancashire including places in Blackpool and Preston:

The Gravel, Mere Brow, Preston PR4 6JX | "Lovely play area, good variety for children and nice staff."

1. Jollie's Barn

The Gravel, Mere Brow, Preston PR4 6JX | "Lovely play area, good variety for children and nice staff." | ugc

5 Dakota Business Park L40 8AF | “Great indoor place for your kids to run around. Very clean and organised and professional.”

2. Fun Arena

5 Dakota Business Park L40 8AF | “Great indoor place for your kids to run around. Very clean and organised and professional.” | Fun Arena

2 Tomlinson Rd, Leyland PR25 2DY | “My kids had a fantastic time and there were enough activities for all ages.”

3. Jungle World

2 Tomlinson Rd, Leyland PR25 2DY | “My kids had a fantastic time and there were enough activities for all ages.” | nw

Mini's Party and Play Centre, The Old Brewery, 60-62 Lodge St, Preston PR1 8XE | “The staff are helpful and the play area is always lovely and clean.”

4. Mini's Party and Play Centre

Mini's Party and Play Centre, The Old Brewery, 60-62 Lodge St, Preston PR1 8XE | “The staff are helpful and the play area is always lovely and clean.” | Mini's Party and Play Centre

