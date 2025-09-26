17 hair-raising photos as abandoned Camelot theme park is transformed into Scare City 2025

Sean Gleaves
By Sean Gleaves

Digital Reporter

Published 26th Sep 2025, 12:22 BST

Scare City - one of Lancashire’s most spine-chilling Halloween attractions - has returned to the eerie grounds of the long-abandoned Camelot theme park near Chorley.

The once family-friendly site has been reborn as a terrifying playground of monsters, mayhem and fear, where darkness rules and nightmares come to life around every corner.

Scare City 2025 officially opened its gates on September 25 and will run until mid-November, inviting thrill-seekers and horror fans to brave its chilling new scare zones and returning fan favourites.

Take a look at our gallery below for a glimpse inside the spine-tingling world of Scare City 2025 on opening night:

Visitors will descend into a haunted kingdom brought to life by torchlight and terror.

1. Scare City returns to abandoned Camelot theme park

Visitors will descend into a haunted kingdom brought to life by torchlight and terror. | Kelvin Lister-Stuttard

Attendees can expect to navigate a post-apocalyptic landscape filled with chilling new zones.

2. Scare City returns to abandoned Camelot theme park

Attendees can expect to navigate a post-apocalyptic landscape filled with chilling new zones. | Kelvin Lister-Stuttard

The full list of terrifying zones includes: Contained, The Hollow, Settlement, Puppet Master, Infirmary, Satan’s Soiree, Castellum, Abyss 2.0, Carnivalley and The Slaughter House.

3. Scare City returns to abandoned Camelot theme park

The full list of terrifying zones includes: Contained, The Hollow, Settlement, Puppet Master, Infirmary, Satan’s Soiree, Castellum, Abyss 2.0, Carnivalley and The Slaughter House. | Kelvin Lister-Stuttard

Returning favourites include ‘The Slaughter House’, home to Camelot’s resident cannibal, and Carnivalley, a madhouse where the fun is anything but safe.

4. Scare City returns to abandoned Camelot theme park

Returning favourites include ‘The Slaughter House’, home to Camelot’s resident cannibal, and Carnivalley, a madhouse where the fun is anything but safe. | Kelvin Lister-Stuttard

