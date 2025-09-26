The once family-friendly site has been reborn as a terrifying playground of monsters, mayhem and fear, where darkness rules and nightmares come to life around every corner.

Scare City 2025 officially opened its gates on September 25 and will run until mid-November, inviting thrill-seekers and horror fans to brave its chilling new scare zones and returning fan favourites.

Take a look at our gallery below for a glimpse inside the spine-tingling world of Scare City 2025 on opening night:

1 . Scare City returns to abandoned Camelot theme park Visitors will descend into a haunted kingdom brought to life by torchlight and terror. | Kelvin Lister-Stuttard Photo Sales

2 . Scare City returns to abandoned Camelot theme park Attendees can expect to navigate a post-apocalyptic landscape filled with chilling new zones. | Kelvin Lister-Stuttard Photo Sales

3 . Scare City returns to abandoned Camelot theme park The full list of terrifying zones includes: Contained, The Hollow, Settlement, Puppet Master, Infirmary, Satan’s Soiree, Castellum, Abyss 2.0, Carnivalley and The Slaughter House. | Kelvin Lister-Stuttard Photo Sales