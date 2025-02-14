A revolutionary new test to improve the treatment of urinary tract infections (UTIs) is being pioneered in Lancashire.

LYVA Labs has inested £100,000 into CCI Photonics at Lancaster University for a med-tech device that detects bacteria in urinary tract infections. The 15-minute test will identify the correct antibiotics to prescribe, to combat anti-microbial resistance resulting from the over-prescribing or mis-prescribing of anti-biotics for UTIs.

Current methods for testing the bacteria that cause UTIs can take up to 72 hours. This can result in patients initially being treated with the wrong antibiotic for their infection, or multiple antibiotics, over a period, which has poor outcomes for anti-microbial resistance.

Antibiotics

CCI is led by CEO, Doctor Carlos Meza and co-founders Professor Craig Williams, and Professor Ihtesham Rehman. Doctor Meza said: “LYVA Labs investment will help to speed up the process of bringing our device to market, strengthen our quality management system as we prepare for regulatory approval, and develop our route-to-market strategy.”

“Game changing”

LYVA Labs’ Head of Investments, Akshay Bhatnagar, added: “LYVA Labs is excited to support Carlos and the team to develop this game-changing technology with the potential to help UTI sufferers all over the world and combat the scourge of antimicrobial resistance. We have thoroughly enjoyed working with Carlos throughout our incubator programme and look forward to supporting CCI as shareholders.”