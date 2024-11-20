15 Lancashire pubs pioneering Christmas card-writing scheme to tackle winter loneliness

Jack Marshall
By Jack Marshall

Senior Reporter

Published 20th Nov 2024, 11:58 GMT

Some 15 pubs across Lancashire have signed up to a new initiative to help combat loneliness this Christmas.

Calling on their customers to help spread a little Christmas cheer by writing cards to anonymous people facing loneliness and isolation over the festive period, more than a dozen pubs in the county have signed up to the Proper Pubs scheme.

Join our new WhatsApp Community to get the latest news and top stories from across Lancashire directly to your phone.

From November 15 to December 15, the pubs are encouraging customers to write a festive message to someone at their local hospital, nursing home, or community group, with the pubs on-hand with a list of potential recipients.

Get a bespoke headline round-up, as well as breaking updates, when you sign up to the The Lancashire Post’s free emails

After the cards have been written, the pubs themselves will deliver them, making it easy for anyone who wants to get involved and add a little Christmas community spirit to the winter period this year.

Keep up-to-date with the latest UK news, sport and culture with our free UK Today newsletter.

With pubs typically at the heart of their communities - a recent study by think-tank Localis found that 68% of British adults believe pubs help to tackle loneliness in their local area - the initiative is seen as great way for local establishments to help facilitate greater social cohesion in sometimes remote areas.

Get a bespoke headline round-up, as well as breaking updates, when you sign up to the The Blackpool Gazette’s free emails

Proper Pubs is the award-winning community operator division of Admiral Taverns, which has over 200 pubs across England, Scotland, and Wales. Over the past two years, Proper Pubs has donated almost 40,000 Christmas selection boxes to local charities, with thousands more set to be donated this year.

Here are the Lancastrian pubs set to take part...

Also, be sure not to miss some of our other recent lifestyle pieces...

The 21 ugliest parts of the Fylde Coast according to readers, including spots in Blackpool, Lytham & Fleetwood

All 33 Marston's pubs across Lancashire ranked best to worst based on your Google reviews

Fetching detached 3-bed Poulton family home in need of modernisation hits the market for appealing price

19 of the most beautiful and charming Fylde Coast towns and villages to make sure you've visited

All 19 of Preston, South Ribble, and Chorley's Tesco stores ranked from best to worst on your Google reviews

Surprising dark horse 5-bed Lytham family home with uber stylish finish & private garden for sale

I’ve always wanted to run my own chippy! Beloved local Preston fish & chip shop up for sale

The Albion, Accrington | 243 Whalley Rd, Clayton-le-Moors, Accrington BB5 5HD

1. The Albion, Accrington | 243 Whalley Rd, Clayton-le-Moors, Accrington BB5 5HD

The Albion, Accrington | 243 Whalley Rd, Clayton-le-Moors, Accrington BB5 5HD | Google

Photo Sales
Warners Arms, Accrington | 55-59 Warner St, Accrington BB5 1HN

2. Warners Arms, Accrington | 55-59 Warner St, Accrington BB5 1HN

Warners Arms, Accrington | 55-59 Warner St, Accrington BB5 1HN | Google

Photo Sales
The Vic, Blackburn | 45 Darwen St, Blackburn BB2 2BH

3. The Vic, Blackburn | 45 Darwen St, Blackburn BB2 2BH

The Vic, Blackburn | 45 Darwen St, Blackburn BB2 2BH | Google

Photo Sales
The Corner House, Blackpool | 80 Sherbourne Rd, Blackpool FY1 2PQ

4. The Corner House, Blackpool | 80 Sherbourne Rd, Blackpool FY1 2PQ

The Corner House, Blackpool | 80 Sherbourne Rd, Blackpool FY1 2PQ | Google

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 4
Next Page
Related topics:LancashireChristmasPubsBlackpoolPrestonLove Your
News you can trust since 1886
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice