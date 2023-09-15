Lancashire Police arrest 15 people in co-ordinated raids in connection with drug investigation
The 15 were all arrested in a series of strike days carried out over the course of this week.
FIFTEEN people have been charged as part of a Lancashire Police investigation into the supply of Cocaine, Ketamine and cannabis across Lancashire.
They have all appeared before magistrates and will appear at crown court at a later date.
Those charged are:
TJ Russell 24/10/2004, of Bishopstone Close, Blackburn charged with conspiracy to supply ketamine and cannabis. Conspiracy to blackmail and conspiracy to steal.
Damian Cummings 13/03/2004, of Manxman Road, Blackburn charged with conspiracy to supply ketamine and cannabis.
Damian Cummings Snr 26/08/1979, of Manxman Road, Blackburn charged with conspiracy to supply ketamine and cannabis.
Kieran Hawley 30/01/2004, of Mona Road, Blackburn charged with conspiracy to supply ketamine and cannabis.
A 17-year-old male from Blackburn, charged with conspiracy to supply ketamine and cannabis.
Sheldon Rodwell 27/05/1993, of Beechwood Mews, Blackburn charged with conspiracy to supply cocaine and cannabis.
Reece Nelson 28/10/2003, of Avon Close, Blackburn charged with conspiracy to supply ketamine and cannabis.
Connor Ashton 27/06/1998, of Trevor Close, Blackburn charged with conspiracy to supply cocaine and cannabis.
Arek Matejko 23/12/1997, of Ayr Road, Blackburn charged with conspiracy to supply ketamine and cannabis.
Jordon Russell 28/10/1999, of Blackburn Road, Haslingden charged with being concerned in the supply of cocaine and cannabis.
Tyler Carstairs 06/10/2003, of Higher Croft Road, Blackburn charged with conspiracy to supply ketamine and cannabis.
John Flannagan 02/07/1984, of Haston Lee Avenue, Blackburn charged with being concerned in the supply of cocaine and money laundering.
Kamaran Hayat 11/06/1996, of Walsh Street, Blackburn charged with being concerned in the supply of cocaine.
Usman Akhter 21/05/1984, NFA, charged with conspiracy to supply cocaine, ketamine and cannabis. Conspiracy to blackmail and conspiracy to steal. Possession of MDMB-Butinaca and MDMB-4en-PINACA (spice) with intent to supply.
Keilan Harrison 09/05/2000, NFA, charged with Possession of MDMB-Butinaca and MDMB-4en-PINACA (spice) with intent to supply.