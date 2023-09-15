Watch more videos on Shots!

FIFTEEN people have been charged as part of a Lancashire Police investigation into the supply of Cocaine, Ketamine and cannabis across Lancashire.

The 15 were all arrested in a series of strike days carried out over the course of this week.

They have all appeared before magistrates and will appear at crown court at a later date.

Those charged are:

TJ Russell 24/10/2004, of Bishopstone Close, Blackburn charged with conspiracy to supply ketamine and cannabis. Conspiracy to blackmail and conspiracy to steal.

Damian Cummings 13/03/2004, of Manxman Road, Blackburn charged with conspiracy to supply ketamine and cannabis.

Damian Cummings Snr 26/08/1979, of Manxman Road, Blackburn charged with conspiracy to supply ketamine and cannabis.

Kieran Hawley 30/01/2004, of Mona Road, Blackburn charged with conspiracy to supply ketamine and cannabis.

A 17-year-old male from Blackburn, charged with conspiracy to supply ketamine and cannabis.

Sheldon Rodwell 27/05/1993, of Beechwood Mews, Blackburn charged with conspiracy to supply cocaine and cannabis.

Reece Nelson 28/10/2003, of Avon Close, Blackburn charged with conspiracy to supply ketamine and cannabis.

Connor Ashton 27/06/1998, of Trevor Close, Blackburn charged with conspiracy to supply cocaine and cannabis.

Arek Matejko 23/12/1997, of Ayr Road, Blackburn charged with conspiracy to supply ketamine and cannabis.

Jordon Russell 28/10/1999, of Blackburn Road, Haslingden charged with being concerned in the supply of cocaine and cannabis.

Tyler Carstairs 06/10/2003, of Higher Croft Road, Blackburn charged with conspiracy to supply ketamine and cannabis.

John Flannagan 02/07/1984, of Haston Lee Avenue, Blackburn charged with being concerned in the supply of cocaine and money laundering.

Kamaran Hayat 11/06/1996, of Walsh Street, Blackburn charged with being concerned in the supply of cocaine.

Usman Akhter 21/05/1984, NFA, charged with conspiracy to supply cocaine, ketamine and cannabis. Conspiracy to blackmail and conspiracy to steal. Possession of MDMB-Butinaca and MDMB-4en-PINACA (spice) with intent to supply.