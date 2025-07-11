14 drivers face prosecution after driving wrong way on M6 to avoid crash tailbacks

14 motorists who drove the wrong way on the M6 near Lancaster in a bid to avoid crash-related delays are now facing prosecution, police have confirmed.

The incident happened before midnight on last night following a collision near junction 34 of the motorway.

As emergency services responded to the crash, traffic built up on the carriageway.

But instead of waiting, a group of impatient drivers made the dangerous decision to turn around and drive against oncoming traffic to exit at the previous junction - a move condemned by police as both reckless and obstructive.

A spokesperson for Lancashire Police said: “To the 14 people driving the wrong way down the motorway at J34 of M6 due to tailbacks from a collision, your notice of impending prosecution is in the post.

“Not only did you delay officers dealing with the incident you caused a significant risk to those who did as they should.”

Police said the actions of the drivers not only posed a serious safety risk but also made it more difficult for emergency teams to deal with the crash ahead.

The Notice of Intended Prosecution (NIP) means each driver could face charges for dangerous or careless driving, potentially leading to fines, penalty points or even a court appearance.