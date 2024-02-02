Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Form an orderly queue as a new smokehouse which promises to bring a taste of Texas and Louisiana to Lancashire has opened its doors in Kirkham.

Henry’s Smokehouse - a new family-run pub and grill, located at the former Black Valais site on Fleetwood Road.

It will serve up a mouthwatering US inspired menu curated by the team behind The Ship in Elswick, including consultation from chef Adam James Bennett (who previously worked under Marco Pierre White and was the private chef for the Moroccan King). The new menu includes a unique Brisket, which will be included in several dishes including the Dry Aged Beef Brisket lightly sauced in bourbon and barbeque; the Brisket Mac & Cheese; and the Smoked Brisket Banquette which can be ordered for groups of 12-16 people.

A variety of Signature Burgers and ‘Dogs’ alongside a selection of delicious drinks, including milkshakes, classic cocktails, local ales and American Lagers will also be on offer.

Starting from next week Sunday roasts will be added to the extensive menu with all the trimmings including proper gravy and fresh roasties.

The Sunday meat, sourced from local farmers, will be dry-aged and smoked in-house in view of the restaurant guests, using the finest grade of Himalayan Salt to intensify the flavours.

Lee Hughes, founder of Henry’s Smokehouse, said: “After months of planning, we are thrilled to extend a warm welcome to the people of Lancashire to Henry’s Smokehouse.

Food will include beef brisket and short ribs.

"Our menu, inspired by the rich culinary traditions of Texas and Louisiana, is designed to be accessible and suitable for every occasion, whether it's a hearty family meal or a girls' cocktail night.

"We believe this is precisely what Kirkham has been waiting for and invite locals to drop by this weekend, whether for a refreshing drink, a bite to eat, or simply a nosey around the new space!”

The restaurant is located just 17 minutes from Preston and 13 minutes from Blackpool on Fleetwood Rd, Wesham, Preston PR4 3HE, accessible via Exit 3 on the M55.