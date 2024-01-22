Get those steps in as Chorley 10k and 2K Family Race dates have been announced for 2024.

Lace up those running shoes as the fifth Chorley 10k and 2K Family Race will return on Sunday, May 5 2024, and there's still time to sign up!

With hundreds expected to participate, the popular event, organised by Chorley Council in association with Fylde Coast Runners, will see people run for a charity of their choice.

Welcoming people to attend, Deputy Leader of Chorley Council, Councillor Peter Wilson said: "We’re looking forward to welcoming competitors and visitors back to Chorley town centre for this fantastic event.

“The event grows in popularity every year and has something for everyone. Whether you’re a regular runner, a fun runner or want to be part of the atmosphere by cheering the competitors on, come and be part of the day.”

Where will the races start/finish?

Both races start and finish on Market Street where the atmosphere is always amazing, with the route taking runners through the beautiful Astley Park, which is lined with spectators cheering competitors on.

How much do they cost?

The Chorley 10K is a chip-timed race, with a two-lap course, starting at 10:30 am, with minimum entry age being 15 years. Entry fee is £25, or £23 if a UKA Club Runner. Runners must be aged four years and over to enter the 2K Family Run which starts at 9.30am. Entry fee for the 2K run is £6.50.

All entrants will receive a unique medal at the finish line. Competitors can run just for fun or to raise money for their chosen charity should they wish.

How do I sign up?

To register click HERE. It’s not all about the competing, people are being urged to line the route to cheer on the runners and there'll also be the fantastic run village on Fazakerley Street with running and fitness related businesses and groups offering advice and activities. Plus, there'll be face painting for the children.