A 10-year masterplan to transform a former Lancashire hospital site has begun.

In April, Lancashire and South Cumbria NHS Foundation Trust (LSCft) took over the 106-acre former Calderstones site in Whalley, and ever since has been working with key stakeholders to develop a new long-term vision for its future.

LSCft has now appointed Building Design Partnership (BPD), who will work with Deco Publique, to develop a high-level masterplan vision for the site. Members of the community are being encouraged to get involved and have their say on the future of the site for development over the next 10 years.

Ursula Martin, Chief Strategy and Improvement Officer at LSCft, said: “We are delighted to be at the stage whereby we can bring our vision of a shared NHS and community site to life, working alongside BDP, who, with the help of Deco Publique, will be our listening ear for the project over the next few months, really getting to know what the local community, people who use our services and wider potential partners would like to see.

Four zones

“We anticipate that the site will be made up of four zones, including NHS services. It has lots of beautiful green, outdoor space which is ideal for mental health recovery but also offers so many opportunities for communities, businesses and wider partnerships. It presents a fantastic opportunity to reimagine an NHS site and truly transform health through fostering connections and forging partnerships. The Whalley site is considered an unique opportunity to reimagine and redefine the use of public sector land and spaces, leading the transition towards a prevention-focused, community-oriented and health-creating NHS. As we move into this exciting first phase of engagement, we will be asking for lots of support to help us shape the future plans across some of the zones.

Ged Couser, Architect Principal at BDP, and based in their Manchester office added: “The chance to collaborate with the Trust in the unique setting of the Ribble Valley is a fantastic opportunity. The brief called for a response to the Trust’s core themes including research and innovation; therapeutic environments and nature; living well; community well-being and sustainability; as well as considering the site's past, present and future in all our thinking.

“As the core of our methodology, we will be working closely with the Trust, their colleagues, stakeholders, and partners as well as both the local business community and residents to ensure that our masterplan vision for the project represents their own.”

In this initial master planning phase, there will be a series of events for community and stakeholder engagement, welcoming people to the newly part-refurbished St Luke’s Church on the Whalley site for community activities and the opportunity to meet the design team. Dates will be announced in early January 2025.

Get involved or find out more by emailing [email protected].