Published 21st Dec 2024, 00:00 BST
Updated 3rd Jan 2025, 12:20 BST

January 2024 kicked in with packed month of news from celebrities to Preston North End

These are ten of the most read stories on our website in January...

When you've got 22 kids (and counting), you certainly need a fair bit of space! But, unfortunately for any local Lancastrians hoping to call Britain's largest family, The Radfords, neighbours, the purported sale of one of the North West's most stunning countryside farmhouses fell through. As a result, the stars of the Channel 5 show 22 Kids and Counting would not be calling the property, nestled in Lancaster’s Slyne hills and dating back some 350 years to 1675... home

Drivers refuelling at Morrisons were turned away from its petrol station at Preston docks after it was forced to shut off its pumps. The entrance to the filling station in Mariners Way was coned off reportedly due to concerns about the surface of the forecourt, which was said to be 'sinking'

A group of talented musicians ensured passengers on a Ryanair flight to Lanzarote would have a journey they would never forget as they were treated to an Irish traditional music session in the air. The brilliant impromptu rendition of the popular Irish track ‘Las Vegas in the Hills of Donegal’ was captured on video by fellow passenger Danny Walters

Nearly 40 pubs and bars across Lancashire were at risk of pulling their last pint as more than 4,500 Stonegate pubs were under threat from closure as owner TDR Capital sought to refinance £2.6 billion debt. They included Slug & Lettuce in Blackpool and The Adelphi in Preston.

