After a week of television interviews, a Netflix documentary, Spotify podcasts and an Oprah interview, there would be an expectation that we’d heard it all about the life of Prince Harry.

However in the new book a more details about life in the ‘Firm’ have been revealed, with the Duke of Sussex revealing how his brother, the Prince of Wales, physically attacked him.

Photo Neil Cross; The Prince Harry book goes on sale in Preston - Deborah Gilliett

Most Popular

However, despite wall-to-wall coverage on either side of the Atlantic, the people of Preston seemed less keen to brave the pouring rain to get their hands on a copy on 2023’s most hotly-anticipated book. When the Post visited WHSmiths in the city centre there seems limited to no interest in HRH’s tome from customers. Shoppers told us they weren’t willing to part with £14 to hearing more about the Royal fall-out.

Deborah Gilliett, 51, said: “I’d be completely embarrassed to buy it. I don’t know why he has wrote this book, I think he has something that needs fixing and putting it all out in a book isn’t the way to do it. I think it’s the wrong thing to have done to his family and whatever he is complaining about I don’t think it’s what his actual problems are. I wouldn’t do it to my family. I think it’s wrong he’s done it to his family. I love the Royal Family, they do fascinate me, but I think Harry’s said everything in his TV interviews, I don’t think there’s much more to say in his book.”

Rebecca Entwistle, 29, said: “I just think it is a private matter and I feel like be aware of the state of the world and be aware that people can’t afford to pay their gas, electric and council tax bills and you’re very fortunate and privileged and really the Royal family sort of trade-off public service for that privilege.”

James Dean, 49, said: “It’s ordinary stuff, it’s only newsworthy because of who he is I suppose.”

The Prince Harry book goes on sale in Preston - James Dean

It seemed there was still interest in some members of the Royal family as this shopper picked up a magazine with Princess Kate on the cover.