Pets at Home’s store in Blackpool is one of the first stores to feature community collection points for those who wish to donate pet food to owners in need. In partnership with national pet charity Blue Cross, Pets at Home is seeking donations of dog, cat, puppy and kitten food, as well as food for small animals including rabbits, guinea pigs and hamsters. Donations will be collected and distributed by Blue Cross to local food banks. The donation points will be rolled out to all of the more than 450 Pets at Home stores.