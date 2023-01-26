News you can trust since 1886
Pets at home in Blackpool launches pet food donation drive in partnership with Blue Cross

Pets at Home is launching new community food donation points in stores across the UK to help support pets and owners as the cost of living continues to rise. 

By Hannah Bridgeman
22 hours ago - 1 min read
Updated 27th Jan 2023, 1:36pm

Pets at Home’s store in Blackpool is one of the first stores to feature community collection points for those who wish to donate pet food to owners in need.  In partnership with national pet charity Blue Cross, Pets at Home is seeking donations of dog, cat, puppy and kitten food, as well as food for small animals including rabbits, guinea pigs and hamsters. Donations will be collected and distributed by Blue Cross to local food banks.  The donation points will be rolled out to all of the more than 450 Pets at Home stores.

 Adam Whitehead, Pets at Home Blackpool Store Manager, said: “I’m looking forward to raising awareness of the local causes we’ll be supporting, and I know our customers will donate whatever they can.” 

Blue Cross donation point in Pets at Home store.
