Award-winning alcohol awareness theatre production ‘Smashed’ is kicking off a tour across schools in Lancashire

Secondary school students in Lancashire are set to receive a hard-hitting lesson on the dangers of underage drinking in an effort to drive down alcohol consumption and harm amongst young people.

‘Smashed’, an international theatre production developed and presented by Collingwood Learning and supported by Diageo, will visit eight secondary schools across Lancashire between 23rd and 27th January. The programme combines drama with interactive workshops to help young people understand the facts, causes, and consequences of alcohol misuse and the risks of underage drinking.

Data from the UK Government shows that hospital admissions for alcohol-specific conditions among under-18s in Lancashire is above England’s national average. Each ‘Smashed’ session combines a 25-minute dramatic performance with a 35-minute interactive workshop which allows students to reflect on vital underage drinking themes and answer questions about the choices made by the characters in the performance.

Smashed works in close collaboration with Community Alcohol Partnerships (CAPs), an organisation that brings together councils, police, retailers, schools, health providers and community groups across the UK to reduce alcohol harm among young people.

Smashed has been running for over 17 years and has delivered educational performances to students in over 20 countries around the world. To date, Smashed has reached over half a million students in the UK and looks set to reach a further 1,600 over the duration of this Lancashire tour.

Chris Simes, Managing Director at Collingwood Learning, said: “It’s brilliant to be returning to Lancashire to inspire young people with the Smashed Live programme. These engaging and lively shows have a proven lasting impact and make a real change from the typical classroom session.”

