The Christmas social organised by Longridge Town Council at the Civic Hall where all food and drinks had been free for those who attended.

Amid the rising costs of bills within the UK, more local people are struggling to afford their heating leading to the creation of ‘Warm Hubs’.

A town council spokesman said the scheme would help many vulnerable people in the community.

The spokesman added: “Warm banks should not need to exist, however, as bills continue to skyrocket, many people are struggling and worrying about heating their homes.

A leaflet detailing some of the Longridge Warm Bank sessions.

“Longridge Town Council and its friends (our wonderful community groups ) have compiled a helpful list of warm spaces around the Town. We hope you can relax, meet up with others and enjoy refreshments in a safe and warm space. Please also keep in mind that The Civic Hall also offers warm food for a small cost on a Thursday whilst the markets are operational.”

What are warm hubs?

Warm Hubs are intended as places in local communities where people can find a safe, accessible and warm environment during the day to help reduce the cost of heating their own homes and to help those facing extreme fuel poverty this winter.

Longridge Food Bank details.

People can come along on their own, or with a friend, and talk to others over a hot drink or maybe a hot meal. They can get practical tips and advice on saving energy costs and keeping safe and warm at home as well. The Warm Hubs will provide warm and welcoming spaces in which residents can take refuge from cold homes that they may struggle to heat this winter.

Where and when are the warm hubs open in Longridge?

The warm hubs are open Monday to Friday, across a variety of locations including: Longridge Library, Christ Church, Youth Zone, St Wilfreds Church. Longridge Town Council is encouraging local residents to come to the warm hubs to ‘natter with neighbours’ and ‘save on fuel costs’.

The hubs open across the various locations starting from 9am and the latest closing at 8.45pm. The Town Council has requested any residents struggling to contact them on 01772 782461 for more information.

