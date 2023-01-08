News you can trust since 1886
Festive babies and pets: 23 pictures of your new arrivals this Christmas and New Year

It’s been a magical time for many families in Lancashire as they celebrated some new arrivals over the festive period to keep them busy in 2023.

By Jon Peake
4 hours ago
Updated 8th Jan 2023, 6:18pm

Whether you’ve welcomed a new baby or a family pet into your home over Christmas and New Year, congratulations to you all.

We asked for your pictures of your new arrivals and, just like Father Christmas, you delivered. Here is a selection below ...

1. Festive babies and pets

Fabulous pictures of your new arrivals this Christmas and New Year

2. Festive babies and pets

From Jessica Seaman - Arthur Lewis Douglas Fishwick, born on December 22

3. Festive babies and pets

From Becky Cook - our new pup

4. Festive babies and pets

From Kiera Thompson - Jax Walsh, born on December 22

