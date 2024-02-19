Watch the moment two UFO like objects were seen in the skies above School Road, Blackpool before disappearing
Jack Atkinson spotted the 'metal orbs' from his parents' log yard, The Log Place, in School Road, blackpool at around 4pm last Monday.
Watch the moment wo mysterious metallic-looking objects were filmed in the skies over Lancashire - before suddenly vanishing into thin air.
The 24-year-old observed the two spheres for around 90 seconds before they suddenly disappeared in a cloudless blue sky, around two miles from Blackpool Airport.
