Two mysterious metallic-looking objects were filmed in the skies over Blackpool - before suddenly vanishing into thin air.

Jack Atkinson spotted the 'metal orbs' from his parents' log yard, The Log Place, in School Road at around 4pm on Monday.

The 24-year-old observed the two spheres for around 90 seconds before they suddenly disappeared in a cloudless blue sky, around two miles from Blackpool Airport.

Jack said: "I was watching them for about a minute and a half and then they just disappeared. It was so strange.

"I really don’t know what it was but they looked like two metallic objects that were spinning. It was pretty crazy."

The two objects are eerily similar to other 'metal orbs' reported around the world - including one filmed by a US military drone near a base in the Middle East.

The video was previously marked classified by the US government, but has now been released and shows a fast-moving "metallic orb".

The Pentagon was unable to identify the 'metal orb' which appeared to shimmer as it quickly zipped above the base on July 12, 2022.

You can view the footage shared by the Pentagon on the Sky News video below.

What are the metal orbs?

Officials from both NASA and the Pentagon are still without answers as to what they are.

But Sean Kirkpatrick, director of the U.S. Department of Defense’s 'All-Domain Anomaly Resolution Office' (AARO) - the US Government office which investigates unidentified flying objects - said the 'metallic orbs' are the most common type of UAPs and are reported from “all over the world.”