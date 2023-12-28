Work has been carried out to prevent people parking in Chorley’s town centre taxi rank.

Shaz Malik from the Chorley Taxi Association said it’s one of the trades main issues, with the group getting “a dozen pictures a day” from cabbies showing private vehicles parked in the restricted areas of High Street.

He said members of the public have been confused over parking rules because of faded markings, and too many sign posts in the area are making the restrictions difficult to navigate.

He said: “People are parking there, not realising. They see an empty space and nip in, I’m sure they don’t want to take up a space for a taxi deliberately.

A car being fined for parking in the taxi rank.

"I don’t want people to be fined, I just want them to be aware.”

Mr Malik has approached Lancashire County Council over the issue, which has now responded with refreshed signage in the area.

What does Lancashire County Council say?

Peter Bell, regulation and enforcement manager for Lancashire County Council, said: "We carry out regular enforcement in Chorley town centre, and will issue penalty notices to any vehicle parked in contravention of the restrictions, which are clearly signed.

The High Street taxi rank in Chorley

"We have recently refreshed the markings highlighting the taxi rank on Chorley High Street to ensure it can be fully enforced following a request from the local taxi association.