167,000 people caught Covid in hospital during England's second wave

17 mind-blowing pictures of future Preston according to AI, from North End's Deepdale stadium to the city centre

These days, artificial intelligence is being used for all sorts of things, so we thought we’d ask it to predict what Preston will look like in the future...
By Jack Marshall
Published 22nd Oct 2023, 06:00 BST

In search of some hints and answers to the age-old question ‘what does the future hold?’, we asked AI art generator Night Cafe to depict a few cityscape scenes of Preston a few hundred and even a thousand years from now. Here are the results…

Preston North End's Deepdale stadium

1. Futuristic Preston according to artificial intelligence

Preston North End's Deepdale stadium Photo: Night Cafe

Fishergate

2. Futuristic Preston according to artificial intelligence

Fishergate Photo: Night Cafe

City centre

3. Futuristic Preston according to artificial intelligence

City centre Photo: Night Cafe

City centre

4. Futuristic Preston according to artificial intelligence

City centre Photo: Night Cafe

