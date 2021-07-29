Leyland Festival sets date for its 2022 return after two years lost to coronavirus pandemic

Leyland Festival is returning with a four-day programme of fun events from Thursday, June 2, 2022, to coincide with the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee celebrations.

Having been forced to cancel the event in 2020 and 2021 due to the pandemic, organisers have announced the festival – which is one of the biggest events in the South Ribble calendar – will go ahead next year and are encouraging the local community and visitors from afar to mark the date in their diaries now.

June 2 will see the festival begin with the energy and colour of the traditional parade, which has been part of the event for more than 130 years.

Children take part in the Leyland Festival parade in 2019, the last year the popular summer event was held.

There will also be live music, children’s entertainment, gift stalls, and an artisan food and drinks market.

The organisers are set to announce more details soon, including the reveal of the festival’s 2022 theme, which will be represented in the outfits and decorations of those taking part in the parade, donning stands and running events across the town.

Martin Carlin, chairman for Leyland Festival, said: “After sadly having to postpone Leyland Festival in 2020 and 2021, we were determined to return with a bang and a spectacular line-up of events that will deliver exactly that. Though we are early in the planning stages, what we have arranged promises to deliver some of our biggest celebrations to date.

“What will be key is ensuring visitors enjoy the entertainment at the festival but also fully immerse themselves into everything Leyland has to offer – all its local hospitality and retail businesses – so that our community can bounce back further.

“Leyland Festival is a key part of the calendar not just for those living and working nearby, but for people from much further afield and we cannot wait to bring it back, in its full glory, to create happy memories for thousands of festival goers.”