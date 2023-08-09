Lancashire named among the best staycation destinations in the UK - here's why

Research of 2,000 parents revealed the top 20 places to go for a brilliant holiday on home turf - with Blackpool appearing in the top 10.

The seaside town came in seventh place, according to Premier Inn’s research, with Cornwall in first place, closely followed by Edinburgh and York.

The Lake District was voted the best destination for value for money, followed by Cornwall and Devon.

Blackpool beach on a sunny day is fun for all the family. Don't forget your bucket and spade!

The research showed that 45 per cent of those polled admit they won’t go away with the kids without at least some access to a pool or the sea within a 10 mile radius, and that 53 per cent now go on more staycations than holidays abroad.

The study also showed that parents will spend an average of £142 on a typical day out whether it’s to the beach or on attractions, and the hotel group has created a new map to help you find the most exciting attractions at a convenient half-way point when meeting friends and family in a bid to make the school summer holidays easier.

A spokesperson for Premier Inn said: "With so many amazing places to visit in the UK this summer, we're happy to give parents some inspiration ahead of the upcoming school holidays.

“It can be hard choosing the right places that are suitable for everyone, which is why it’s great that a lot of these places are just a car journey away."

Where’s best for attractions?

London was considered the best for attractions and activities, alongside Bath and Manchester, with 68 per cent of parents saying they try to find educational places to visit that their children will enjoy and find interesting.

Nearly half (48 per cent) of the parents surveyed - who all have kids aged 0-18 - said affordable accommodation options in a destination are important when it comes to planning the perfect staycation.

A good mix of restaurants and cafes (47 per cent) and free or cheap days out (44 per cent) also scored highly.

Top 10 places in the UK for a staycation holiday: